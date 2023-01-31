Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 127,440 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,440 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ryerson Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $303,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RYI opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.99). Ryerson had a return on equity of 71.19% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 4.76%.

About Ryerson

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.