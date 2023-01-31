Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Abiomed by 6,034.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 94,927 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 78,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Abiomed by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 255,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,175,000 after purchasing an additional 64,460 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $381.02 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $381.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abiomed

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair cut shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

