Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 183.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,674,000 after buying an additional 447,129 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $15,888,629,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 243.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,910,000 after buying an additional 199,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.87.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $144.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

