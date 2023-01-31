Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,589,314 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,589,314 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.31% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 172,690 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.89. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. Research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 344.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Read More

