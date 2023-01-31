Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 7,602 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of The Ensign Group worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $2,018,882 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.