Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 439,816 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Westlake worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake stock opened at $119.45 on Tuesday. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($1.37). Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.64.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

