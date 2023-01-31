Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,945 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.36% of Gates Industrial worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTES. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Gates Industrial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.