Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 23.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.87.

Qorvo stock opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $144.31.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Articles

