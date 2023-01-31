RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,200 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 31st total of 714,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of AMYZF opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.74.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties. The company was founded on July 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

