Regis (RGS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Regis had a negative return on equity of 140.64% and a negative net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $61.87 million during the quarter.
Regis Stock Down 4.3 %
RGS stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regis
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Regis Company Profile
Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regis (RGS)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.