Regis (RGS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Regis had a negative return on equity of 140.64% and a negative net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $61.87 million during the quarter.

Regis Stock Down 4.3 %

RGS stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Regis by 304.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Regis by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regis by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regis by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Regis by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Regis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

Read More

