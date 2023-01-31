Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Intel Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intel in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard forecasts that the chip maker will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 15.8% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

