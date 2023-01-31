Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 31 ($0.38) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Resolute Mining Trading Down 6.5 %
LON:RSG opened at GBX 15.68 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £333.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.28. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 23.41 ($0.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
