Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 31 ($0.38) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Resolute Mining Trading Down 6.5 %

LON:RSG opened at GBX 15.68 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £333.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.28. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 23.41 ($0.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

