Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RIO. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. CLSA cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.63) to GBX 6,200 ($76.57) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,360.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

