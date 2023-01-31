Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stake Boosted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 472.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,753 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,442 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth $2,751,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth $238,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 73.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,943 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.