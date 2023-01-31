RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in RLI were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RLI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in RLI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in RLI by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

RLI Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RLI opened at $130.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.76. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $140.69. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.46.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $7.26 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $29.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.33%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

RLI Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.