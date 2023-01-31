Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 338,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after acquiring an additional 283,031 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,578 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 3,062.8% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 157,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 152,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $553.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.10 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 22.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMAB. Cowen boosted their price target on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DNB Markets downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. AlphaValue upgraded Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $632.12.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

