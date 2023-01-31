Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 89.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,669 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 845.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 271,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 109.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 261,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CDW by 186.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,967,000 after purchasing an additional 219,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in CDW by 1,236.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 224,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 207,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.14.

CDW stock opened at $194.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $201.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.12 and its 200 day moving average is $177.19.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

