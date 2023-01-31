Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $415,000 Position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Eagle Point Credit worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 73.9% during the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 32.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter worth $110,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 37.2% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 43,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the second quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ECC opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $444.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.84. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

Eagle Point Credit Cuts Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is -69.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

