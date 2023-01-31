Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $431,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 40.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 661.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $315.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.63 and a 200-day moving average of $331.25. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.82.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

