Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 833.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,940,000 after acquiring an additional 464,300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 905.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,911,000 after buying an additional 312,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,449,000 after buying an additional 123,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.09.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $210.41 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $471.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.73 and a 200-day moving average of $224.56.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,419.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,045,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

