Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 32,214 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Ceridian HCM worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $366,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 377.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 649,656 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4,343.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 616,769 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth about $26,334,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,603.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 291,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 274,301 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CDAY opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -138.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,867,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

