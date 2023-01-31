Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 197,574 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 631,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,574 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EXEL opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

