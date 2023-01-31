Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,804 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Ovintiv worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

