Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 73,842 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Motco lifted its stake in Baxter International by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Baxter International Stock Down 1.9 %

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

Featured Articles

