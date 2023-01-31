Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192,534 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

