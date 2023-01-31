Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.82 Million Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tennant by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 817,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tennant by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Tennant by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 496,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,430,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Tennant by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 433,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE TNC opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. Tennant has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $85.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $108,088.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,874.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

