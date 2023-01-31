Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.97 Million Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of NV5 Global worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1,730.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NV5 Global stock opened at $130.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.58 and a 12-month high of $154.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $204.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $2,866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,852,340.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,910. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

