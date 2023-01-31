Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,406,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,090,000 after acquiring an additional 82,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,716,000 after acquiring an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.