Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.38 Million Stock Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Brigham Minerals worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,245,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after buying an additional 673,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after buying an additional 395,412 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 654.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 338,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 294,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,256,000 after buying an additional 286,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brigham Minerals

In other Brigham Minerals news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $223,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,102,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MNRL opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $37.79.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 42.07%. On average, analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Brigham Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRL. Piper Sandler cut Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

