Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 13,153 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Domino’s Pizza worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after acquiring an additional 319,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,399,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $545,450,000 after acquiring an additional 67,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 429,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,546,000 after acquiring an additional 35,749 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

Insider Activity

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $348.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $463.72.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

