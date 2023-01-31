Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 79,639 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,639 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 97,180 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 27,563 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGY. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. The company had revenue of $482.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

