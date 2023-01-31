Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Software were worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after purchasing an additional 148,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,400,000 after buying an additional 58,070 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 961,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 784,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 125,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.62 million, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.81.

American Software Announces Dividend

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 141.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

American Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.