Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,016 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Biohaven worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Biohaven by 55.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. Research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.32.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

