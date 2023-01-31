Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Oshkosh worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2,616.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oshkosh Stock Performance
Shares of OSK opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $117.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Oshkosh
Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.
