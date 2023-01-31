Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Oshkosh worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2,616.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $117.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Oshkosh

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.29.

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.