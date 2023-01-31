Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,553 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Pool worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Pool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $376.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.69 and a 200 day moving average of $335.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $488.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.09.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

