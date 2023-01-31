Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 154,729 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,729 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,736,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,998 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 21.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,607,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,025 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 8.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,368,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,920,000 after buying an additional 690,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,633,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,337,000 after buying an additional 413,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fortis by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,680,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,538,000 after buying an additional 345,784 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTS opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

