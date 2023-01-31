Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,352 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Daqo New Energy worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth $3,534,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth $53,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth $94,000.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 4.7 %

About Daqo New Energy

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55.

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.