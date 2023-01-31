Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 30,404 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $56.47 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

