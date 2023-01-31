Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 35,103 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 35,103 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 47.96% and a return on equity of 29.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.94%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

