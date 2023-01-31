Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS.

Sanmina stock opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on SANM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,728,205. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,002,000 after buying an additional 553,822 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,115,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

