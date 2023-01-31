Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

