Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Gentex Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gentex in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Gentex Price Performance

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GNTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of GNTX opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $32.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 3,112.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

