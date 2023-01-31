SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,780 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPNE shares. Truist Financial cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

SPNE opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.31.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $67.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.92 million. Analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $30,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

As of January 4, 2023, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was acquired by Orthofix Medical Inc SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally.

