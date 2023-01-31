Short Interest in American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML) Rises By 7.4%

American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,153,400 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 13,179,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,487,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
American Battery Technology Stock Up 15.0 %
ABML stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. American Battery Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.
About American Battery Technology
