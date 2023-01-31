Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Drops By 10.7%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aperam from €47.00 ($51.09) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aperam from €31.40 ($34.13) to €33.60 ($36.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aperam from €52.00 ($56.52) to €53.00 ($57.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.84. Aperam has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. Aperam’s payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

