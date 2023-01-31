Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Declines By 7.6%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,772,900 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 14,901,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 236.2 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $4.05.

Banco del Bajío SA provides commercial banking services to individuals, corporate and government institutions, and to small and medium enterprises. It also provides financing services to agribusiness. It offers a range of accounts with and without checkbooks, payroll accounts, different types of investments, electronic banking, mobile banking, electronic statements, credit cards, mortgage, CrediBajio services, insurances, foreign currency exchange, specialized banking, savings fund, credits and loans, agribusiness, and other services.

