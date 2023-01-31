Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Declines By 7.6%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,772,900 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 14,901,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 236.2 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $4.05.
About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
