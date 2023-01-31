Short Interest in Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Declines By 6.8%

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,858,300 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 13,803,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,143.1 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Price Performance

Beijing Capital International Airport stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.79.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

