Short Interest in Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Decreases By 11.0%

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Benchmark Metals Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCHF opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Benchmark Metals has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

