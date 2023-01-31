Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Rises By 10.0%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabix Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BLOZF opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.16. Cannabix Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use, as well as breath collection units.

