Short Interest in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Declines By 6.9%

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,490,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 32,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 912.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 100,235 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,576 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 102,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTRA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

